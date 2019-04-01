I Will Do My Best During The Second Term – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has given assurance that he will put in all efforts to ensure the best for the country and her citizens when he begins a second term in office on May 29, 2019.

He made the pledge when he received the Board of Trustees and Advisory Council of Gidauniyar Jihar Katsina (Katsina State Development Fund) led by Justice Mamman Nasir on Monday at the State House in Abuja.

The President who thanked all those who voted for him during the elections said his campaign to all states of the Federation was an eye-opener.

READ ALSO: Okorocha Visits Buhari, Wants South-East Considered For NASS Leadership

“Thank you for supporting me. I assure you that I will do my best during the second term. We will work for Nigeria and her people,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

President Buhari noted that the crowd that welcomed his campaign train in each state was more than anyone can possibly “induce”.

He further attributed the turnouts to people’s appreciation of the efforts of his administration in the last three years.

The President Buhari recalled his days as the chairman of the Katsina State Development Fund for 17 years, a period he said a lot was done to support education, healthcare and agriculture in the state, especially for those that were less privileged.

In his remarks, the Galadima of Katsina, Justice Nasir, said the foundation returned gratitude to God and all Nigerians for giving President Buhari the opportunity to serve another term in office.

“We are most grateful to Almighty Allah for bringing you back for another term in office. Our happiness and gratitude goes to Nigerians for electing you,” he said.

Justice Nasir, a former President of Court of Appeal, said the foundation also remained grateful for the years the President served as its chairman.

See photos below: