NAF Repels Attacks In Zamafara, Neutralises Five Bandits

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that five bandits have been neutralized by its special forces team in Zamfara State when they attempted to invade some villages in Gusau local government area.

NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said in a statement on Monday that some of the bandits escaped with gunshot wounds after the clash.

The special forces team also rescued some kidnapped victims.

Commodore Ibikunle stated that two women and a child were rescued in the operation.

“A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Special Forces (SF) Team operating in Zamfara State has successfully repelled attacks by armed bandits who attempted to invade Hayin Mahe and Hayin Kanawa Villages in Gusau Local Government Area.

“The operation, which took place on 31st March 2019, was conducted sequel to intelligence reports indicating that the bandits, who operate from Sububu and Kagara Forests, had attacked the villages and kidnapped some of its inhabitants.

“The timely response of the SF Team resulted in a gun duel with the bandits who eventually fled into the forest. The gallant NAF SF personnel pursued the bandits into the forest, overpowering them and neutralizing 5 bandits, while many others were observed to have run away with various gunshot wounds.

“Three AK-47 rifles with magazines were recovered in the process. Some villagers, who were kidnapped by the fleeing bandits, including 2 women and a child, were freed and handed over to the District Head of Mada Town.

“In a follow-up operation, the NAF SF Team returned to the communities to prevent reprisal attacks by the criminals as well as reassure the populace of their safety.

“The Team, supported by a NAF Alpha Jet and attack helicopters, tracked the fleeing armed bandits to their hideouts within Sububu Forest.

“The Alpha Jet successfully attacked the armed bandits’ camps while the helicopters scanned the environs for fleeing elements. The local populace was seen expressing confidence by cheering at the helicopters overhead their communities.

“The NAF, working in close coordination with sister Services and other security agencies, will sustain its operations to neutralize the armed bandits and deny them freedom of action in the area,” the NAF statement read.