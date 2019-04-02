INEC Halts Collation Of Rivers Election Results, To Continue On Wednesday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has halted the collation of results for the governorship election in Rivers State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Obo Effanga, announced this on Tuesday at the collation centre in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

According to her, the electoral body will continue with the exercise at 10am on Wednesday.

The announcement followed the collation of results from 15 Local Government Areas of the state.

INEC had suspended all electoral processes in Rivers on March 10, following reports of widespread disruption of elections in the state.

Barely two weeks after, the commission said it would continue with the process and released a timeline for the conclusion of the exercise.

According to the timeline released by INEC on March 21, INEC will resume the collation and announcement of election results in Rivers between April 2 and 5.

It will also conduct supplementary election where necessary, and in some constituencies not affected by litigation on April 13.

The electoral body will conclude the issuance of all outstanding certificates of return on April 19.

S/N Activity Timeline Location/Venue 1. Engagement with security agencies 19thMarch Abuja 2. ICCES meeting (Rivers State) 29th March Port Harcourt 3 Meeting with Stakeholders 30th March Port Harcourt 4 Issuance of Guidelines for resumption of collation of results 1st April INEC Headquarters, Abuja 5 Revalidation of Polling Agents and Observers for collation of results 25th– 31stMarch Abuja and Port Harcourt 6 Resumption of collation and announcement of results 2nd – 5thApril Port Harcourt (Venue to be agreed with stakeholders) 7 Supplementary elections where necessary 13th April Various locations 8 Announcement of results of all supplementary elections 13th – 15thApril Various locations 9 Issuance of all outstanding Certificates of Return Latest 19thof April INEC Office, Port Harcourt

Below are the results collated by INEC on Tuesday:

1. PHALGA LGA

AAC – 11,866

PDP – 40,197

2. Ikwerre LGA

AAC – 5,660

PDP – 14,938

3. Andoni LGA

AAC – 5,335

PDP – 92,056

4. Oyigbo LGA

AAC – 32,026

PDP – 8,652

5. Eleme LGA

AAC – 2,748

PDP – 9,560

6. Opobo Nkoro LGA

AAC – 3,888

PDP – 6,314

7. Bonny LGA

AAC – 3,046

PDP – 10,551

8. Okrika LGA

AAC – 3,803

PDP – 25,572

9. Akuku Toru LGA

AAC – 36,661

PDP – 25,765

10. Omuma LGA

AAC – 1,853

PDP – 15,792

11. Tai LGA

AAC – 540

PDP – 47,652

12. Ahoada East LGA

AAC – 3,713

PDP – 14,589

13. Emohua LGA

AAC – 2,856

PDP – 71,522

14. Etche LGA

AAC – 7,437

PDP – 11,842

15. Onelga LGA

AAC – 8,423

PDP – 31,277