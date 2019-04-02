INEC Halts Collation Of Rivers Election Results, To Continue On Wednesday
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has halted the collation of results for the governorship election in Rivers State.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Obo Effanga, announced this on Tuesday at the collation centre in Port Harcourt, the state capital.
According to her, the electoral body will continue with the exercise at 10am on Wednesday.
The announcement followed the collation of results from 15 Local Government Areas of the state.
INEC had suspended all electoral processes in Rivers on March 10, following reports of widespread disruption of elections in the state.
Barely two weeks after, the commission said it would continue with the process and released a timeline for the conclusion of the exercise.
According to the timeline released by INEC on March 21, INEC will resume the collation and announcement of election results in Rivers between April 2 and 5.
It will also conduct supplementary election where necessary, and in some constituencies not affected by litigation on April 13.
The electoral body will conclude the issuance of all outstanding certificates of return on April 19.
|S/N
|Activity
|Timeline
|Location/Venue
|1.
|Engagement with security agencies
|19thMarch
|Abuja
|2.
|ICCES meeting (Rivers State)
|29th March
|Port Harcourt
|3
|Meeting with Stakeholders
|30th March
|Port Harcourt
|4
|Issuance of Guidelines for resumption of collation of results
|1st April
|INEC Headquarters, Abuja
|5
|Revalidation of Polling Agents and Observers for collation of results
|25th– 31stMarch
|Abuja and Port Harcourt
|6
|Resumption of collation and announcement of results
|2nd – 5thApril
|Port Harcourt (Venue to be agreed with stakeholders)
|7
|Supplementary elections where necessary
|13th April
|Various locations
|8
|Announcement of results of all supplementary elections
|13th – 15thApril
|Various locations
|9
|Issuance of all outstanding Certificates of Return
|Latest 19thof April
|INEC Office, Port Harcourt
Below are the results collated by INEC on Tuesday:
1. PHALGA LGA
AAC – 11,866
PDP – 40,197
2. Ikwerre LGA
AAC – 5,660
PDP – 14,938
3. Andoni LGA
AAC – 5,335
PDP – 92,056
4. Oyigbo LGA
AAC – 32,026
PDP – 8,652
5. Eleme LGA
AAC – 2,748
PDP – 9,560
6. Opobo Nkoro LGA
AAC – 3,888
PDP – 6,314
7. Bonny LGA
AAC – 3,046
PDP – 10,551
8. Okrika LGA
AAC – 3,803
PDP – 25,572
9. Akuku Toru LGA
AAC – 36,661
PDP – 25,765
10. Omuma LGA
AAC – 1,853
PDP – 15,792
11. Tai LGA
AAC – 540
PDP – 47,652
12. Ahoada East LGA
AAC – 3,713
PDP – 14,589
13. Emohua LGA
AAC – 2,856
PDP – 71,522
14. Etche LGA
AAC – 7,437
PDP – 11,842
15. Onelga LGA
AAC – 8,423
PDP – 31,277