Lagos CP Visits Family Of Kolade Johnson, Says Justice Will Be Served

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Zubairu Muazu, has assured the family of Kolade Johnson that justice will be done to the police Anti-Cultism team suspected to have carried out the shooting.

Muazu who paid a condolence visit to the bereaved family at their residence condemned the act and informed them that the men suspected to have carried out the shooting, Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan and Sergeant Godwin Orji, attached to Anti Cultism Squad, have been apprehended and subjected to internal disciplinary procedures.

In reaction to the visit, the head of the family expressed gratitude to the CP for honouring the family with his presence and determination to ensuring that justice prevails in the case.

He commended the CP for the bold steps taken in exposing those behind the shootings. He added that “I thought it is going to be a one man’s fight but seeing the Police high Command joining our family in this fight has shown that Justice will not only be done to Kolade but to the entire Nigerian youths. I am glad that we have a new police force which believes in Justice”.

He described his late son as a peace-loving person and called on well-wishers to remain calm and allow the law to take its cause.

Kolade Johnson was allegedly shot by members of a police team while he was watching a televised football match in Lagos on Sunday.