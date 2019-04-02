Rivers Will Be A Big Boost For Nigeria If Politically Structured – Rewane

Rivers State, with over $70 billion Gross Domestic Products, has been identified as a key region for Nigeria’s economic growth.

This is according to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Financial Derivatives Company, Mr Bismarck Rewane, who said the state can attain the status if its political structures are perfected.

Rewane highlighted the benefits Rivers has to the nation’s economy on during his appearance on Channels Television’s Business Morning on Tuesday.

He explained that the state produces about 40 per cent of the country’s oil and gas export earnings, which makes it critical to the financial stability of the Nigerian economy.

The economist said, “Rivers State produces about 400,000 barrels of oil a day, about 20 per cent of our total production and export. Bonny LNG is in Rivers State and 12 per cent of our export comes from there – almost 35 per cent of our export earnings.

“Nigeria is oil and gas-dependent and Rivers State is critical to the financial stability of the Nigerian economy — two refineries, the Onne Logistics Base, International Airport. Rivers State is critical after Lagos; it is the most important business centre.”

Rewane, however, decried the rate of unemployment in the state, considering the rich resources and infrastructure there.

He said, “On one hand, Rivers State GDP is over $70 billion, second largest after Lagos State; but it has all of these facilities and it has one of the highest on the unemployment rate in Nigeria.”

“There is a massive contradiction; resource-rich, a lot of infrastructures, at the same time, high unemployment, politically extremely explosive,” he added.

The economist urged those responsible to resolve the political situation in the state to get things working.

He insisted that something has to be done while the political situation must be reduced to normal.

“If we can get Rivers State to work properly in terms of politics, economics, infrastructure, it will be a good boost for the Nigerian economy,” said Rewane.

He added, “The political misunderstandings which led to political violence, conflict are things that need to be resolved and those are within human control.

“The other things are there — resources, infrastructure; all we need to do is to tap into it to make it productive.”