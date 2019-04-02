‘Senate Remains Committed To Passage Of #PoliceReformBill’, Saraki Reacts To Killing Of Kolade Johnson

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Bukola Saraki, has said that the 8th Senate remains committed to the Police Reform Bill.

Senate Saraki made this comment as part of a series of tweets in reaction to the killing of Kolade Johnson by alleged SARS operatives.

The Senate President said, “My heartfelt prayers are with the family and friends of Kolade Johnson, the young football fan who was allegedly killed by men of the Nigerian Police in Mangoro/Onipetesi community in Lagos.

“Issues like the senseless killings, assault and extortion of everyday Nigerians by some ‘bad apples’ in the Police Force is what prompted @NGRSenate to introduce and fast-track the progression of the #PoliceReformBill.

“I have also been in contact with the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs and I am pleased to announce that the Report of the #PoliceReformBill will be laid by next week Tuesday.

“Make no mistake, the 8th Senate remains committed to the passage of the #PoliceReformBill to ensure that our Police Force is more efficient and responsive to the needs of all Nigerians.”

Channels Television had earlier reported that Kolade Johnson was reportedly shot accidentally by SARS officers who had been pursuing another man at the football viewing center.

Reports suggest that Kolade Johnson was hit by a stray bullet when SARS officers tried to disperse a crowd during an operation to arrest another man.

There has been a public outcry over the killing, with thousands of people using the #EndSARS social media hashtag in the past 24 hours.

The Police has, however, come out to say that they have arrested a team of personnel allegedly involved in the killing, claiming that the officers were not of the SARS unit, but of the Anti Cultism unit.

Police spokesperson, Mr. Bala Elkana, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

Elkana noted that the police personnel involved in the killing will be subjected to internal disciplinary procedures and may be prosecuted in conventional court if implicated by the ongoing investigation.

He further said that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Mr Zubairu Muazu, has called for calm on the part of the residents.

According to him, the police commissioner assured Nigerians that justice will prevail in the case and condoled with the family, friends, and well-wishers of the victim.