Kolade Johnson’s Killing: Indicted Officers Will Be Prosecuted, Says Buhari

President Muhammdu Buhari has said that indicted officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) who allegedly killed Kolade Johnson last Sunday will be prosecuted.

The President in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, described the incident as an unfortunate action.

He commiserated with the family of the deceased and stated that indicted officers involved in the incident will be prosecuted in court.

The President acknowledged the genuine outrage regarding the activities of SARS and reassured Nigerians that swift actions have already been taken.

He noted that the suspects are in custody and when the orderly room trial is concluded will face the rot of the law.

“Government will not tolerate in any way the brutalisation of Nigerians or the violation of their rights.

“Any officer of the law enforcement agencies or any other government functionary caught in this act will certainly be visited with the full weight of the law.”

READ ALSO: University Of Benin Alumni Protest Over Killing Of Kolade Johnson

The President recalled the directives given in 2018 to overhaul the management and activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, adding that steps were taken by the Police leadership to restructure and reform SARS.

“The President recognises that a lot more remains to be done and this effort must be sustained”.

He reassured that this administration will continue to ensure that all officers in the Police and other law enforcement agencies conduct their operations in strict adherence to the rule of law and with due regard to International Human Rights and Humanitarian Law.