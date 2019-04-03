Don’t Abandon PDP, Wike Tells Adamawa Governor-Elect Fintiri

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has advised Ahmadu Fintiri, the Adamawa Governor-Elect not to abandon the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike gave the admonition on Wednesday while receiving Fintiri who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

“It is important that while we are celebrating your victory, we should be able to let you know that you came through a party and work for the party. Don’t work for your own personal interest,” he stated.

The governor also advised Fintiri to implement a people-oriented project, stressing that it’s necessary to consult before taking decisions on the affairs of the state.

He also reiterated his firm belief in the newly elected governor to govern the people in a way worthy of emulation.

READ ALSO: Fintiri Inaugurates Transition Committee, Promises To Serve Adamawa Better

“You are representing people, you are not representing yourself. But I have that believe, God willing, you will continue to consult people and some other leaders of your party across the board. It is the key,” he stated.

While sharing his recent experience, Wike noted that his victory when soldiers were allegedly involved in the electoral process in the state is because he made consultation with the people and party leaders.

Fintiri was welcomed by other PDP leaders in the state including former governor Celestine Omehia; PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus; former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara.

Others include former Rivers State Deputy Governor, Engr Tele Ikuru, Senators-elect George Sekibo and Betty Apiafi among others.