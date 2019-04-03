FG To Engage Saudi Authorities Over Killing Of Nigerians For Drug Offences

Federal Government is to engage the Saudi authorities over the killing of Nigerians allegedly for drug offences in the Kingdom.

The Chairman, National Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri Erewa gave this indication when she spoke to State House correspondents in Abuja.

The chairman noted that the recent killing of a Nigerian brings to eight the number of Nigerians killed by the Saudi government in recent years.

She expressed worry about the nature of the trials wondering if they were fair.

Dabiri stipulated that the number of Nigerians on trial for a similar offence at twenty.

Mrs. Dabiri also condemned the action of some Nigerians alleged to have raided a bureau the change in Dubai and were caught on camera.