Fintiri Inaugurates Transition Committee, Promises To Serve Adamawa Better

The Adamawa state Governor-Elect, Ahmadu Fintiri, has inaugurated a transition committee ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

The 65-man transition committee headed by Ismaila Numan will work closely with a parallel committee set up by the outgoing government in the state.

Fintiri charged members of the committee work on a proposed plan that will help the incoming government with political appointments.

Speaking in Adamawa, the governor-elect promised to work well for the good of the people of the state.

“You should, therefore, obtain a complete nominal staff list of local government areas because we intend to direct the local government to sit up and work assiduously for the people at the grass root level unhindered,” he stated.

He also advised the members of the committee to obtain details into assets and liabilities of the state and to also work with a parallel committee to be set up by the outgoing government

In doing this, he urged them to provide up-to-date information on the financial situation of the state that will help his government take off in May.

Responding, Numan dismissed rumour of witch-hunting, especially members of the outgoing All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.

He assured the governor-elect to provide the opportunity for those concerned to defend whatever they present to the Committee.