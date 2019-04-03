Man City Beat Cardiff To Leapfrog Liverpool In League Summit

Manchester City beat Cardiff 2-0 on Wednesday to return to the top of the Premier League, one point ahead of Liverpool.

Kevin De Bruyne gave City the lead in the sixth minute, firing in from a tight angle, and Leroy Sane doubled the advantage for the defending champions with a sharp finish just before half-time.

In other English Premier League results;

Chelsea 3-0 Brighton (Giroud 38, Hazard 60, Loftus-Cheek 63)

Tottenham 2-0 Crystal Palace (Son 55, Eriksen 80)