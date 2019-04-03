Man City Beat Cardiff To Leapfrog Liverpool In League Summit

Channels Television  
Updated April 3, 2019
Manchester City’s Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (C) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Cardiff City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north-west England, on April 3, 2019.
Oli SCARFF / AFP

 

Manchester City beat Cardiff 2-0 on Wednesday to return to the top of the Premier League, one point ahead of Liverpool.

Kevin De Bruyne gave City the lead in the sixth minute, firing in from a tight angle, and Leroy Sane doubled the advantage for the defending champions with a sharp finish just before half-time.

READ ALSO: Toure And Sterling Blast Juventus Over Kean Abuse

In other English Premier League results;

Chelsea 3-0 Brighton (Giroud 38, Hazard 60, Loftus-Cheek 63)

Tottenham 2-0 Crystal Palace (Son 55, Eriksen 80)



More on Sports

Valencia Inflict First Defeat On Zidane’s New Real Madrid

Pele ‘Doing Well’ After Undergoing Treatment In Paris Hospital

10-Man Bayern Survive Cup Scare In Nine-Goal Thriller

Transfer Fee: Cardiff To Hold Talks With Nantes Over Sala Dispute

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV