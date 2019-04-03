University Of Benin Alumni Protest Over Killing Of Kolade Johnson

Students and members of the University of Benin Alumni association are protesting over the killing of Kolade Johnson by operatives of the Nigerian police force.

The protesting members took their protest to the state police headquarters in Benin-City, the Edo state capital to express their displeasure.

Receiving the protesters on Thursday, the state police PRO, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, urged them to remain peaceful and wait for justice to take its course.

He noted that the police officers who perpetrated the act are already undergoing interrogation.

READ ALSO: Presidency Reacts To Killing Of Kolade Johnson By Police Operatives

Kolade’s death has stirred a lot of controversies which drew the attention President Muhammadu Buhari and the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to react to the situation.

The Presidency while condoling with the family of the victim expressed sadness and assured Nigerians that the team involved in the killing will undergo the disciplinary procedure.

Channels Television had earlier reported that Kolade Johnson was reportedly shot accidentally by SARS officers who had been pursuing another man at the football viewing centre.

Reports suggest that Kolade Johnson was hit by a stray bullet when SARS officers tried to disperse a crowd during an operation to arrest another man.