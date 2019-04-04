BREAKING: Police Dismiss Inspector For ‘Shooting And Killing Kolade Johnson’

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed an officer, Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan, after he was found guilty of “killing Kolade Johnson”.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos State, Mr Bala Elkana, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The dismissal came four days after Johnson was shot by a police officer while he was watching a televised football match in Mangoro area of Lagos.

RELATED

Kolade Johnson’s Killing: Indicted Officers Will Be Prosecuted, Says Buhari

University Of Benin Alumni Protest Over Killing Of Kolade Johnson

Kolade Johnson’s Killing: Police Reveal Identities Of Arrested Personnel

Consequently, Olalekan and one Sergeant Godwin Orji were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the killing of the victim.

According to the police, the suspects were subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings, known as Orderly Room Trial by the Command.

In the course of the trial which commenced on Monday, both officers were tried on three counts bordering on discreditable conduct, unlawful exercise of authority, as well as action contrary to the Police Act and Regulations.

The trial started with the reading of charges and taking of plea by the suspects while five witnesses testified in the case.

At the conclusion of the trial on Thursday, the police found Olalekan guilty of discreditable conduct by “shooting and killing Kolade Johnson,” among other offences.

The Adjudicating Officer, Indyar Apev, thereafter, awarded the punishment of dismissal from service and prosecution against him.

On the other hand, the command said there was no evidence linking Sergeant Orji to the shooting and was discharged and acquitted accordingly.

It added that Olalekan has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department, Panti for prosecution in court.

Read the full statement below:

UPDATE ON THE TRIAL OF THE POLICE OFFICERS ALLEGED TO BE INVOLVED IN THE SHOOTING OF KOLADE JOHNSON…SUSPECT HANDED OVER TO CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION DEPARTMENT, PANTI FOR PROSECUTION

The two Police Officers alleged to have been involved in the shooting of Kolade Johnson on 31/03/2019 were apprehended and subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings, known as Orderly Room Trial by the Command.

The Orderly Room trial commenced on Monday 01/04/2019 and ended on Thursday 04/04/2019.

They were tried on three count charges: (1) Discreditable Conduct (2) Unlawful and Unnecessary Exercise of Authority and (3) Damage to Clothing or Other Articles contrary to Paragraph E (iii), Q (ii) and D (i) First Schedule, Police Act and Regulations, Cap 370 LFN 1990.

The Trial started with the reading of charges and taking of plea.

Five witnesses testified.

At the conclusion of the trial, the first defaulter, Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan was found guilty of Discreditable conduct by acting in a manner prejudicial to discipline and unbecoming of members of the Force by shooting and killing Kolade Johnson; Unlawful and Unnecessary exercise of authority by using unnecessary violence, by using AK 47 rifle on the deceased in total neglect to the provisions of Force Order 237 on the use of Firearms.

The Adjudicating Officer, CSP Indyar Apev awarded the punishment of dismissal from service and prosecution to the First defaulter.

There was no evidence linking the second defaulter, Sergeant Godwin Orji to the shooting, he was, therefore, found not guilty and discharged and acquitted.

The First defaulter, Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan is handed over to Criminal Investigation Department, Panti for prosecution in conventional Court.

DSP Bala Elkana

Police Public Relations Officer

Lagos State.