EU’s Barnier Welcomes British Cross-Party Brexit Talks

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Thursday welcomed cross-party talks in London aimed at resolving the deadlock over a deal for Britain to leave the bloc.

“We welcome cross-party dialogue in the UK. It’s time for decisions,” Barnier tweeted as Prime Minister Theresa May and the main opposition prepared for discussions on a compromise to stop Britain crashing out of the EU next Friday without a deal.

READ ALSO: Algerians Cheer As Bouteflika Resigns

With the clock ticking and options running out, May invited Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for talks on Wednesday in a bid to forge an agreement to avoid a chaotic “no-deal” departure, and negotiating teams for both sides were to meet again on Thursday for a full day of urgent discussions.

May’s divorce deal with the other 27 EU nations has been rejected three times by parliament and patience is wearing thin in Brussels as the deadline to end Britain’s 46-year membership nears with no agreement in sight.

“We are waiting and we are hoping for a positive outcome from this cross-party negotiation between Theresa May and the opposition Labour party,” Barnier told reporters in Stockholm.