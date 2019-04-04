Kidnappings: ACF Asks FG To Reorganise Nigeria’s Security Apparatus

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called on the Federal Government to reorganise the nation’s security apparatus to tackle the spate of kidnappings in parts of the country.

The group made the call in a statement by its spokesman, Muhammad Biu, on Thursday in Kaduna State.

It asked the government to put in place adequate measures that would increase the number of police personnel and provide equipment and other support, to effectively tackle the menace of kidnapping and other security challenges confronting the nation.

The ACF decried the rate at which gunmen kill innocent citizens and urged the military to track down the bandits operating in Zamfara, Sokoto and other affected states.

“This is a serious challenge to the place of government, our military, and other security agencies as the spate of attacks is getting vicious and unacceptable,” it said.

It added, “The establishment of Military Joint Task Force and other security operational command bases in Zamfara, Sokoto and other flashpoint states to combat the bandits’ activities in the region need to redouble their efforts in order to put an end to this daily loss of innocent lives and destruction of property.”

The group also condemned the attacks on travellers along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway and other parts of the country, describing them as cruel, barbaric, and inhuman.

It urged residents in affected states to support the security agencies with relevant information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of violence.