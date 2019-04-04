Plateau Governor Lalong Signs N153.5bn Appropriation Bill Into Law

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has signed the N153.5 billion appropriation bill for 2019 fiscal year into law.

The development comes after the State House of Assembly deliberated on and passed the bill after a rigorous process.

While signing the appropriation bill in Jos, the state capital, the governor emphasised on the importance of collective responsibility in the implementation and the success of the budget.

Addressing government officials, lawmakers at the Government House, Lalong noted that the budget which has been termed ‘Budget of Rescue And Infrastructural Growth’ will meet the yearnings of the people.

“Now it is time for action. As I have been saying since after the elections, I won’t be contesting another election again, and this one has come and gone.

“As we have signed this budget today, we have set the ball rolling and there is no excuse whatsoever. We must make this budget work for a better Plateau State and we must leave a good legacy behind,” he stated.

The governor also commended the assembly members who worked diligently to ensure passage of the budget

On his part, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Sylvester Wallangko, said the deficit budget of N40 billion is to be financed from internal and external loans.

The move, he stated, was due to the dwindling revenue allocation which enabled the state to focus on its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), statutory revenue allocation and reimbursements, as well as capital receipts.

According to him, the deficit would be financed from loans, as well as internal and external sources.