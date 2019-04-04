Rivers Stood By Wike And PDP Even In The Face Of Death – Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has hailed the Rivers people for standing by Governor Nyesom Wike and the PDP during the course of the elections in the state.

Reacting to Wike’s re-election, Fayose described the governor’s victory as sweet and historic.

In a series of tweets made on Wednesday, Fayose argued that to have the people of Rivers State stand by Governor Wike and the PDP even in the face of death is a sign that Nigerians are capable of defeating tyranny.

Fayose noted that the victory is just the beginning of more victories over the forces threatening the survival of democracy in Nigeria.

I congratulate my friend and brother, Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike and the entire people of Rivers state for this sweet and historic victory over those forces of evil who for their own selfish reasons turned the state to a killing field. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) April 3, 2019

That the people of Rivers State stood by Governor Wike and the PDP even in the face of death is a sign that Nigerians are capable of defeating tyranny and this will just be the beginning of more victories over the forces threatening the survival of democracy in our country. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) April 3, 2019

In a similar vein, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has said that Wike’s victory is a testament to how well he is connected to his people.

The lawmaker representing Bayelsa East made this statement via his official twitter handle.

“Congratulations to the slayer of dictators and their puppets. They came hard against you, but you made them fall harder than they came with people power. Your margin of victory shows how connected you are to the people, making you a man of the people, for the people. Proud of you,” Ben Bruce stated via Twitter.