Tory Lanez Remixes Davido’s ‘Fall’ And Wizkid’s ‘Soco’

American music star, Tory Lanez, has remixed songs by popular Nigerian heavyweights Davido and Wizkid.

In a five-track mixtape released the Tory Lanez drew inspiration from the two hits songs ‘Fall and ‘Soco’.

READ ALSO: LA Police Arrest Suspect Behind Nipsey Hussle’s Death

He made the announcement on Wednesday through his Twitter handle, where he revealed the title as ‘International Fargo’.

Listen Below