Tory Lanez Remixes Davido’s ‘Fall’ And Wizkid’s ‘Soco’

Channels Television  
Updated April 4, 2019

 

American music star, Tory Lanez, has remixed songs by popular Nigerian heavyweights Davido and Wizkid.

In a five-track mixtape released the Tory Lanez drew inspiration from the two hits songs ‘Fall and ‘Soco’.

He made the announcement on Wednesday through his Twitter handle, where he revealed the title as ‘International Fargo’.

Listen Below



