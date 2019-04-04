Tory Lanez Remixes Davido’s ‘Fall’ And Wizkid’s ‘Soco’
American music star, Tory Lanez, has remixed songs by popular Nigerian heavyweights Davido and Wizkid.
In a five-track mixtape released the Tory Lanez drew inspiration from the two hits songs ‘Fall and ‘Soco’.
He made the announcement on Wednesday through his Twitter handle, where he revealed the title as ‘International Fargo’.
INTERNATIONAL FARGO. THE MIXTAPE. FREE DOWNLOAD : https://t.co/gNVQCUevGL pic.twitter.com/J2kXW43Usp
— Tory Lanez (@torylanez) April 3, 2019
