We Will Ensure The Police Force Adheres To The Rule Of Law – Buhari

Updated April 4, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his government will continue to work to ensure that the Nigerian Police Force becomes one that operates within the ambit of the rule of law. 

The President made the comment via Twitter on Wednesday in reaction to the killing of Kolade Johnson.

He noted that while important steps have been taken by the Police leadership to restructure and reform SARS, in line with presidential directives, more needs to be done.

President Buhari assured Nigerians that extra efforts will be put in to ensure that the country gets a Police Force that adheres to the rule of law.

He also noted that the government will not tolerate in any way the brutalization of Nigerians or the violation of their rights, adding that any law enforcement agent caught infringing on the rights of individuals will be prosecuted.

The President also vowed that officers indicted in Kolade Johnson’s case will be prosecuted according to the provisions of the law.

President Buhari condoled with the family of the deceased, saying Johnson’s death is deeply regretted and could have been avoided.

Below are tweets made by President Buhari via his official Twitter handle, @MBuhari.



