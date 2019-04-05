‘A Man Of Conviction’, Buhari Praises Oshiomhole At 67

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, as a man of conviction who stands resolutely by whatever he believes in.

The President eulogised Oshiomhole in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on the occasion of his 67th birthday.

He congratulated the APC Chairman for providing purposeful, courageous, and tenacious leadership.

President Buhari affirmed that the former Edo State governor brought a new dynamism into the collective effort to make democracy and development more inclusive in the country.

“After many years of serving as a labour leader, he brought a new dynamism into the collective effort to make democracy and development more inclusive in the country, recognising his vibrant relationship with Nigerian workers and ordinary people,” the statement read.

The President said the strides recorded by the APC in the last elections spoke volume to Oshiomhole’s visionary and vibrant leadership.

He commended the party chairman’s effort at building a strong and unified party leadership which he said focused on strengthening internal democracy and developing the country.

President Buhari also congratulated the family members, friends and political associates of the APC Chairman.