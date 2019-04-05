Amnesty International Condemns Killing Of Nigerian Woman By Saudi Arabia Government

Amnesty International has condemned the execution of the Nigerian woman by Saudi Arabia.



The human rights group in a statement via twitter noted that since 2014, 8 Nigerians have been executed including 7men and 1 woman.

According to Amnesty International the highest number of execution was recorded in 2018 with the execution of 5 Nigerians.

Amnesty International urged the Saudi Arabian government to put an end to the act of violence.

We condemn the execution of the Nigerian woman by the Saudi Arabia government. Since 2014, 8 Nigerians have been executed, 7 men, 1 woman, highest being 2018, with the execution of 5 Nigerians. The Saudi Arabian government must put an end to this act of violence #EndDeathPenalty — Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) April 4, 2019

In a similar vein, Amnesty International has said that the Nigerian Justice system has failed to curb the excesses of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit.

The rights agency made the assertion in reaction to the killing of a young man named Kolade Johnson, by an alleged member of SARS.

Amnesty International said that the Nigerian authorities must investigate the killing of the young man shot dead by the “notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit” while he was watching a televised football match in Lagos.

Amnesty International said it has documented a pattern of grave human rights violations carried out by SARS since 2016.

“Kolade Johnson is the latest victim of the SARS police unit which has become notorious for extrajudicial killings, torture, and extortion,” said Osai Ojigho, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria.

“This appears to be an unlawful killing which must be impartially and thoroughly investigated, with any officers suspected of criminal responsibility for wrongdoing brought to justice in a fair trial before an ordinary civilian court.

It is shameful that more than two years since Amnesty International highlighted crimes under international law and human rights violations by SARS, these shocking incidents continue unabated.”