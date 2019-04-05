Kolade Johnson’s Killing: Police Arraign Dismissed Inspector

The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned one Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan before a Chief Magistrate Court in Ebute-Metta.

Olalekan’s arraignment on Friday comes barely 24 hours after he was dismissed for his alleged complicity in the “killing” of Kolade Johnson.

Johnson was shot dead on Sunday by a police officer while he was watching a televised football match in Mangoro area of Lagos.

According to a statement on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Bala Elkana, Olalekan and one Sergeant Godwin Orji were apprehended following the incident.

Both men were subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings, known as Orderly Room Trial, during which five witnesses gave their testimonies in the case.

In the course of the trial, both officers were tried on three counts bordering on discreditable conduct, unlawful exercise of authority, as well as action contrary to the Police Act and Regulations.

At the conclusion of the trial on Thursday, the police found Olalekan guilty of discreditable conduct by “shooting and killing Kolade Johnson,” among other offences.

He was, thereafter, awarded the punishment of dismissal from service and prosecution.

On the other hand, the command said there was no evidence linking Sergeant Orji to the shooting and was discharged and acquitted accordingly.

It consequently handed Olalekan over to the Criminal Investigation Department, Panti for prosecution in court.