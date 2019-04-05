Buhari Prepares With His Team In Jordan Ahead Of World Economic Forum Participation

President Muhammadu Buhari and his team in Jordan have met as part of final preparations ahead of the president’s presentation at the World Economic Forum (WEF)

The President and his team met earlier today ahead of the WEF on the Middle East and North Africa holding on Saturday at the Dead Sea, Amman.

President @MBuhari and his team in Jordan, getting ready for their participation in the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa holding on Saturday at the Dead Sea, Amman. pic.twitter.com/dB6t6XGuVC — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 5, 2019

The President departed Abuja on Thursday for Amman to honour an invitation by King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement.

President Buhari is to deliver an address at the opening of the plenary alongside King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, as well as join world economic leaders in an informal gathering at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre.

President Buhari is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with some world leaders on the sidelines of the forum.

He will subsequently depart Amman on Sunday for Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to participate in the ninth edition of the Annual Investment Meeting scheduled for April 8-10, 2019.

Invited by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rachid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the President, as Guest of Honour, will deliver the keynote address under the theme, “Mapping the Future of Foreign Direct Investment: Enriching World Economies through Digital Globalisation.”

According to the organisers, the meeting is “the largest gathering of corporate leaders, policymakers, businessmen, regional and international investors, entrepreneurs, leading academics and experts showcasing up-to-date information, strategies and knowledge on attracting FDI.”

The meeting seeks to explore investment opportunities in more than 140 countries, connect businesses and countries willing to engage in sustainable partnerships with investors.