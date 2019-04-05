Ishaku Decries Rate Of Clashes Between Taraba, Benue Border Communities

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has decried the spate of incessant conflict between Jukun and Tiv communities in Taraba and Benue States.

The governor who said this in a statement on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bala Abu, noted that the latest of such conflict was that of Kente, a border community in Taraba.

He condemned the incident which occurred last weekend as a result of a minor conflict between a Jukun person and a Tiv person and later degenerated into a bitter conflict leading to some casualties.

Governor Ishaku urged residents of the affected border communities to live together in peace in order to attract government amenities that would make life easier for them.

According to him, frequent conflicts can only lead to disruption of economic activities and aggravate poverty and hunger.

“As neighbours, the two groups need each other for economic survival. Therefore, they must cooperate in protecting their communities against any form of threat to peace in the area,” the statement said.