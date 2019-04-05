Kolade Johnson’s Killing: Court Remands Dismissed Inspector In Prison

The Magistrate Court sitting in Ebute-Metta area of Lagos State has ordered that Ogunyemi Olalekan be remanded in prison.

Olalekan is the police inspector dismissed from service after he was found guilty of “killing Kolade Johnson”.

He was arraigned in court on Friday by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Lagos State Police Command.

The magistrate, Mrs A. Salawu ordered that the suspect be remanded at Ikoyi Prisons, pending the advice from the state Director of Public Prosecution.

RELATED

Kolade Johnson’s Killing: Indicted Officers Will Be Prosecuted, Says Buhari

University Of Benin Alumni Protest Over Killing Of Kolade Johnson

Kolade Johnson’s Killing: Police Reveal Identities Of Arrested Personnel

Earlier, the prosecutor told the court that the offence committed by Olalekan contravened the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He urged the magistrate to remand the accused for 30 days while the defence counsel pleaded that the remand period be reduced to 14 days.

The trial has been adjourned till May 6.

Olalekan’s arraignment came five days after Johnson was shot dead while he was watching a televised football match in Mangoro area of Lagos.

On Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Bala Elkana, disclosed in a statement that the suspect and one Sergeant Godwin Orji were apprehended following the incident.

Both men were subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings, known as Orderly Room Trial, during which five witnesses gave their testimonies in the case.

In the course of the trial, they were tried on three counts bordering on discreditable conduct, unlawful exercise of authority, as well as action contrary to the Police Act and Regulations.

At the conclusion of the trial, the police found Olalekan guilty of discreditable conduct by “shooting and killing Kolade Johnson,” among other offences.

He was, thereafter, awarded the punishment of dismissal from service and prosecution.

The command had, however, said there was no evidence linking Sergeant Orji to the shooting and was discharged and acquitted accordingly.