Onnoghen’s ‘Resignation’: I Can’t Say Yet That The President Is Aware – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina says the presidency is yet to confirm if President Buhari is aware of the reported resignation of Justice Walter Onnoghen.



In an interview with Channels Television’s Seun Okinbaloye on Politics Today, Adesina said he cannot confirm at the time if President Buhari is aware of Justice Onnoghen’s reported resignation.

“Is the President aware, I can’t say yet,” Adesina said.

Adesina joined the programme via Skype from Jordan where President Buhari and his team are at present.

The President depart Abuja on Thursday for Amman to honour an invitation by King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan.

He is to participate in the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa holding at the Dead Sea, Jordan.

Adesina noted that he like many other Nigerians read of the development online, stressing that there have been no confirmation from the NJC or other relevant bodies.

He said he also read a report by Justice Onnoghen’s lawyer confirming that Onnoghen turned in his resignation, adding that he is yet to get a briefing on the matter from Mr President.

The President’s media aide noted that he met with his principal earlier today but Onnoghen’s resignation did not come up as a topic for discussion.

Speaking on whether the president got the recommendation from the NJC, Adesina said the papers had the report that the recommendations had been sent however, the Attorney General of the Federation will be in the best place to give a confirmation.

“It is a judicial matter, and the Attorney General is the legal officer of the country, he will be privy to it,” Adesina said.

Adesina reiterated that he has not been briefed by the president regarding any development from the Onnoghen’s reported resignation.

He said,”I met with the president earlier today but it was to discuss his presentation at the World Economic Forum here tomorrow, we didn’t talk about either the resignation or not of the CJN”.