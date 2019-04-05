Kolade Johnson’s Killing: Youths, Groups Take Protest To Police HQ In Abuja (Photos)

Some youths on Friday staged a protest at the Police Headquarters in Abuja, the nation’s capital, demanding the total eradication of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The protest led by activists, Deji Adeyanju, followed the death of Kolade Johnson who was shot and killed by an operative of FSARS, Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan on Sunday at the Mangoro/Onipetesi community in Lagos.

While addressing journalists at the force headquarters on Friday, Adeyanju condemned the state of policing in the country.

“Are we going to endure all these for another four years? what’s the essence of leadership with dangers lurking around.”

He further said that the value for human lives is no more, using the case of Kolade and Ogar Jumbo, a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps officer who was killed before his family.

He pleaded with president Buhari to overhaul the SARS and put the country on the right map again.

See photos from the protest below;