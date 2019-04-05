Report Any Station Selling Petrol Above N145, NNPC Tells Nigerians

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has asked Nigerians to report any filling station that sells Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol beyond N145 per litre to relevant agencies.

It made the call in a statement by the NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, on Thursday in Abuja.

The corporation advised the people to remain vigilant and provide information to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the industry regulator, or to any law enforcement agency around them, about any station which sells petrol beyond the regulated price.

It also allayed the fears of insufficient supply of petroleum products in the country and gave assurance of an eventful Easter period.

The NNPC advised motorists and other petroleum products consumers not to engage in panic buying, saying there was enough products stock in 55 depots across the country.

It explained that 23 depots in Lagos, seven in Port Harcourt in Rivers State, 11 in Warri (Delta), six in Calabar (Cross River), and eight in Kaduna, were fully stocked with white products.

The corporation disclosed that two vessels of 50 million litres of petrol would arrive at the shores of Nigeria every day from Friday.

It, however, cautioned depot owners and terminal operators not to sell the product above the official ex-depot price of N133.28k per litre.

The NNPC also advised petroleum products marketers not to sell the product above N145 per litre.

According to it, the subsisting ex-depot petrol price of N133.28k per litre is consistent with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency’s (PPPRA) template and should be adhered to.