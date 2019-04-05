Saudi Arabia: We Must Protect The Innocent And Neutralise Frame Ups – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has called for protection of innocent Nigerians and intensified efforts to neutralise frame ups in nations like Saudi Arabia where capital punishments exits for crimes like drugs smuggling.

Sani who in tweet on Friday was reacting to the recent execution of a Nigerian in Saudi Arabia, noted that smuggling drugs to any country is condemnable.

The lawmaker said the act destroys the image of the nation and must not be condoned by anyone.

He however, noted that the nations owes it a duty to provide legal and diplomatic services to its citizens abroad as to protect the innocent and neutralize frame ups.

Smuggling drugs to Saudi Arabia or any other country is a condemnable act;it destroys the image of our country and must not be condoned by anyone.But we have a duty to provide legal and diplomatic services to our Citizens abroad to protect the innocent and neutralize frame ups. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) April 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Senator Sani has said that the insecurity challenge crippling the northeastern region is reinforced by silence and cowardice.

The Senator representing Kaduna Central made this assertion via social media.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sani said, the cowardice of elites from the region who fail to speak up for the people is a major contributing factor to the insecurity challenges being faced.

“The collapse of security in the North is among other things reinforced by the silence or cowardice of those elites from the region who should speak truth to power now in their domain;the blatant refusal to hold Government to account because the President is from here, and the cancer and culture of blind loyalty founded on sectional, ethnic and religious sentiments in the face of tragedies,” Sani said.

He said the people must free themselves from following blindly and begin to hold the authorities to account.

“Our people must free themselves from the cancer and culture of blind loyalty founded on sectional, ethnic and religious sentiments and start holding Government to account to end their tragedies. Power respond or bows to an awakened people driven by the force of their conscience.”