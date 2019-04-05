UN Council To Meet Wednesday On Venezuela

The UN Security Council will meet Wednesday at Washington’s request to discuss the worsening humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, diplomats said.

The United States requested the meeting on Thursday amid growing alarm over the impact of a political standoff in Venezuela on families and children.

An internal UN report seen by AFP last week said seven million people — about 24 percent of Venezuela’s population — are in need of humanitarian aid, lacking access to food and medical care.

President Nicolas Maduro has blamed US sanctions for Venezuela’s economic problems but opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has declared himself interim leader, says government corruption and mismanagement are at fault.

Guaido is recognized by the United States and about 50 other governments.

The meeting to be held in open session is scheduled for around 11 am (1500 GMT).

