Ayade Receives Outline Business Case On Bakassi Deep Seaport

The Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has received the Outline Business Case (OBC) on Bakassi Deep Seaport project by the Federal Government appointed transaction adviser.

Governor Ayade was presented with the document by the Managing Director of Feedback Infrastructure Limited, Nnachi Onuoha, at the executive council chamber of the Government House in Calabar, the state capital.

During the presentation, Onuoha informed the governor that the exercise of producing the OBC was quite demanding but that the outcome was thorough.

He went further to highlight the overall benefits of the Bakassi Deep Seaport to the country and its people.

Onuoha noted the entire states in the South-East region were land-locked, adding that there was a need for an opening point to these places to further boost economic activities.

On his part, Governor Ayade disclosed that the actual construction of the port would commence soon, following the presentation of the OBC by the consultant, including the receipts of 12 other approvals by relevant government agencies.

He was hopeful that the Bakassi Deep Seaport upon conclusion would balance what he termed the ‘distortion’ in the nation’s economic equilibrium as a country.

According to the governor, the northern and southern regions of the country are so blessed but the evacuation of resources from the North has been a major challenge.