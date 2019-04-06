Group Protests In Abuja, Demands End To Zamfara Killings

A group of people on Saturday held a protest to condemn the killing of innocent people in Zamfara State by armed bandits.

The protesters, most of whom were indigenes of Zamfara, staged the protest in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

They called on President Muhammadu Buhari urgently to come to the aid of the people of the state and stop the killings and other criminal activities in the state.

The protesters decried that the security situation in Zamfara was worrisome, adding that it has resulted in apprehension and loss of lives.

READ ALSO: I’m One Of The Unhappiest Leaders In The World, Says Buhari

They explained that the protest was held to call the attention of the Federal Government to the rate of banditry and kidnappings among other crimes in the state.

The demonstrators decried the inability of the government to completely bring the activities of the criminals to an end, saying that the situation was worsening.

They called on the President to order the security agencies to give more attention to the security situation in Zamfara.

Although they said there were security challenges in the country, the case of Zamfara was one that needed urgent attention.

The group took a swipe at political office holders, alleging that they have failed to show concern to the plight of those who elected them.

The protest took place following reports which emerged on Friday that several people were killed by bandits at a community in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Some members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) were said to be among those who lost their lives to the incident which occurred on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to condemn the killings in Zamfara while others asked the government to be proactive in handling the situation.

Read some of the tweets below:

Our hearts are broken! Zamfara Is Bleeding & We can no longer be at a stand still! Well done my brother! @Dattijor #MarchForZamfara pic.twitter.com/KdXrEa08tW — .. (@Mansa_Mansoor_) April 6, 2019

It doesn’t need to reach your doorstep to seek for justice/ peace/interference or call it whatever. “We often refuse to accept an idea merely because the tone of voice in which it has been expressed is unsympathetic to us” your voice could make the difference!! #MarchForZamfara — Mohammed Abubakar (@Mj_094) April 6, 2019

I don’t know why Nigerians will have to resolve to activism and all before government perform their responsibilities.

Zamfara has been a flashpoint of killings since 2017, no decisive action to stop the daily killings since then. #WeDeserveBetter#MarchForZamfara — Kay (@KayNOTBaba) April 6, 2019

Zamfara people are one of the most nicest and hospitable people I have ever met, and it is sad to see all these happen to them. #MarchForZamfara — Fatima Sheikh (@SheFathimah) April 6, 2019

Stop the illegal mining

Stop the killings #MarchForZamfara — Madubuko J. Arinze (@madubukoarinze) April 6, 2019

For all those who stage out to #MarchForZamfara to demand the government to #StopTheKillings of innocent lives & lost of properties, a very big thank you to you all & i pray baba @MBuhari will look & come to this people’s lives, they’re also part of Nigeria & deserve better — Abdulhakim Auwal (@AuwalAbdulhakim) April 6, 2019

It is sad reading some of the tweets on the #MarchForZamfara. What has befallen us? Where is our humanity? Irrespective of who Zamfara voted, the reality is, we have a govt and we should hold them accountable for their insensitivity to the killing of Nigerians. — JENKINS (@Oloxzorox) April 6, 2019