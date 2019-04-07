Kaduna Attack: Police Confirms Death Of Two Personnel In Birnin Gwari

The Kaduna state police command has confirmed the death of two of its men during an attack by armed bandits in Katangi village in Birnin Gwari local government area of the state on Saturday.

The command’s public relations officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo who confirmed the attack in a statement he issued on Sunday, says the armed bandits who were in large numbers invaded the Katangi village, a border town with Niger state at about 6pm on Saturday, shooting sporadically at the villagers and burning down houses.

He says that a Combined team of police mobile force personnel, conventional police and vigilantes were quickly mobilized to the village who engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled the attack.

He disclosed that three of the bandits and two policemen lost their lives during the gun battle, while the remaining criminals escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.

The police spokesman further explained that six civilians were injured and later taken to the hospital for treatment.

In the meantime, the statement also notes that the command has mobilized more reinforcement of security operatives to the area with a view to apprehending the perpetrators of the attack and bring them to justice.