NAF Destroys Logistics Base, Neutralises Dozens Of Armed Bandits In Zamfara

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that dozens of bandits have been killed in Zamfara state after it launched air strikes on their hideouts at the weekend.

In a statement by its spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said its strikes were carried out after intelligence platforms established the presence of the bandits in the areas.

“The Air Task Force (ATF) for Operation DIRAN MIKIYA has successfully destroyed an armed bandits’ logistics base at Ajia and neutralized dozens of armed bandits at Ajia and Wonaka in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State” the NAF spokesman stated.

He further noted that the Air task force dispatched a Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet, supported by an Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance platform, to attack the compound scoring accurate strikes on the target and causing it to erupt into flames, which engulfed the structures and resulted in the neutralization of some of the bandits.

In a video made available to Channels television, few survivors who were seen fleeing the vicinity of the target area were taken out in follow-on attacks while others, who managed to escape the area, were tracked to Wonaka and equally neutralized.