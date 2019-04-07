Lift Visa Ban On Nigerians, Saraki Urges Qatar

Senator Bukola Saraki has asked the Government of Qatar to look into the issue of visiting visas not being granted to Nigerians wishing to visit Qatar.

The Senate President made the plea during a meeting with the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Qatar, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, in Doha.

Saraki who led a National Assembly delegation to the 140th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) taking place in Doha, lamented that the visa ban is negatively affecting Nigerians as it prevents them from visiting Qatar.

PICTURES: Today, the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar @BukolaSaraki, visited the Embassy of Nigeria in Doha, Qatar. There, he was received by the Charge D’Affaires, Auwalu Namadina and other Nigerian Foreign Service Officers. pic.twitter.com/LKGOLpxdzG — The Senate President (@SPNigeria) April 7, 2019

Today, it was a pleasure to meet with the Prime Minister of Qatar, His Excellency, Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, in Doha, Qatar. pic.twitter.com/4WhHPBkJET — Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) April 7, 2019

At the meeting with the Prime Minister of Qatar, I raised the issue of visiting visas not being granted to Nigerians wishing to visit Qatar. He promised to look into this issue. pic.twitter.com/CVkcY75dlJ — Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) April 7, 2019

Dr. Saraki also met with the President of Inter-Parliamentary Union, Gabriela Cuevas Barron in Doha, Qatar.

Today, President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, met with the President of Inter-Parliamentary Union, Gabriela Cuevas Barron in Doha, Qatar. pic.twitter.com/OOJYQrqsMV — The Senate President (@SPNigeria) April 6, 2019

PICTURES: President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, at the Opening Session of the 140th Inter-Parliamentary Union holding in Doha, Qatar. pic.twitter.com/YcOv6DzpHf — The Senate President (@SPNigeria) April 6, 2019

The Senate President on Saturday morning arrived Doha, Qatar, as leader of the National Assembly’s delegation to the 140th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting that commenced on 5th April, and to end on 8th April 2019.

Deputy Speaker, Hon. Yussuff Lasun Suleimon is the deputy leader of the delegation. Other lawmakers on the trip include Senators Duro Faseyi and Ibrahim Rafiu Adebayo.

Hon. Ikon Samuel Okon, Hon. Igbokwe Raphael Nnanna, Hon. Fulata Abubakar Hassan, Hon. Goodhead Boma and Hon. Dasuki Abdussammad, are also part of the delegation.

National Assembly officials on the trip include the Clerk to the Senate, Mr. Nelson Ayewoh, Director, General Duties, Ms. Navati Illiya, Director (H/R), Mr. Atiku Ibrahim, Director, Secretary to the Delegation, Shehu Umar and Clerk, Inter-Parliamentary Affairs, Mr. Bernard Okoh, among others.

READ ALSO: ‘We Did Not Suspend Issuing Tourist Visas To Nigerian Nationals,’ Says UAE