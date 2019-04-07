President Buhari Arrives Dubai Ahead Of Annual Investment Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Dubai, United Arabs Emirates, ahead of the Annual Investment Meeting.

The President arrived on Sunday evening aboard the NAF 001.

Buhari is visiting Dubai on the invitation of His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rachid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The President, as Guest of Honour, will deliver the keynote address under the theme, “Mapping the Future of Foreign Direct Investment: Enriching World Economies through Digital Globalisation.”

According to the organizers, the meeting is “the largest gathering of corporate leaders, policymakers, businessmen, regional and international investors, entrepreneurs, leading academics and experts showcasing up-to-date information, strategies, and knowledge on attracting FDI.”

The meeting seeks to explore investment opportunities in more than 140 countries, connect businesses and countries willing to engage in sustainable partnerships with investors.

Below are some photos from the President’s arrival in Dubai.