El-Rufai Visits Kaduna Community, Condemns Bandits Attack

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has condemned the attack on Kakangi community following his visit to the scene of the incident.

The governor described the attack as inhuman and ungodly, assuring residents of the government’s commitment to restoring peace and security to the area and other troubled parts of the state.

He was accompanied on the visit by some government officials and security heads.

The governor also visited those that were injured during the attack at the hospital to commiserate with them over the unfortunate incident.

Eight people including two policemen were on Saturday killed by armed bandits in an attack on the community.

The bandits who invaded the village on a motorbike also razed houses and the community’s market.