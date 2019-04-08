Father, Son Remanded In Prison For Allegedly Raping 13-Year-Old

A Magistrate Court in Ogba area of Lagos State has remanded a man and his son in Kirikiri prison over an allegation of defilement.

Both suspects were remanded following their arraignment before the court after the police arrested them for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Egbeda.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Mr Bala Elkana, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

“On 27/03/2019, the Command’s Gender Unit received a complaint of defilement of a minor reported by the mother of the minor (name withheld) against the husband of her elder sister, Kabiru Oke, m 44yrs old of No 1 Olatikupo Street, Egbeda, and his son, Oke Faruq, m 19yrs old of the same address,” the statement said.

According to Elkana who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), the victim lived with the suspects for a couple of years.

He disclosed that Kabiru started perpetrating the crime on October 20, 2018, with the suspect having sexual intercourse with the victim regularly.

The son of the first suspect was also said to have started having unlawful carnal knowledge of the same minor on January 10, 2019.

Elkana said the suspects had threatened to kill the victim on several occasions if she tells anybody about the affairs.

The victim, according to him, later exposed the suspects when her mother noticed some changes in her and discovered that she was pregnant.

The minor was thereafter taken to the hospital by the police Gender Unit for medical examination for confirmation.

The Police Public Relations said this led to the arrest of the two suspects and their subsequent arraignment in court.

The court ordered their remand in prison while the case was adjourned till May 13, 2019.

In a related development, one Marainerume Alfred, 45, was arrested for defiling a 14-year-old girl in Ejigbo.

The mother of the victim also reported the case to the Command’s Gender Unit, saying they live on the same street with the suspect.

Elkana said the suspect usually called the victim to his shop while on her way back from school and have sexual intercourse with her in the shop.

He disclosed that Alfred allegedly committed the crime between May 2018 and March 2019.

“The suspect, in his statement to police, revealed that he turned the survivor into his sex partner after he divorced his wife in May 2018,” the command’s spokesman said.

He added, “The matter was discovered on 27th March 2019 at about 1400hrs, by the survivor’s grandmother who perceived some odour from the body of the survivor when she returned home and subjected her to questioning.”

The DSP said the mother of the victim informed the police that the suspect gave her daughter some drugs to take thereafter, to prevent her from getting pregnant.

He noted that an investigation was ongoing and the suspect would also be charged to court for defilement.