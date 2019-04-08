Gombe Governorship Election Tribunal Receives Three Petitions

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Gombe State has received three petitions following the governorship election in the state.

The Tribunal received the petitions on Monday at the inaugural session in Gombe, the state capital.

Those who filed the petitions at the Tribunal are Adamu Jundudo, Muhammad Ibrahim, and Aliyu Adamu.

Listed as the first respondents in all three petitions is the governor-elect of the state and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, Muhammad Yahaya.

The petitions were three ex parte motions seeking court leave to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow the petitioners access to physically inspect all materials used in the election and to have certified true copies of the documents.

They also sought an order of the Tribunal for substituted service on the first respondent, Mr Yahaya.

The Tribunal is sitting barely one month after INEC declared the APC candidate as the winner of the March 9 governorship election in Gombe.

According to the results announced on March 10, Yahaya polled 364,179 votes to defeat Senator Bayero Nadafa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 222,868 votes.