Gunmen Kidnap LG Chairman’s Father In Bayelsa

Updated April 8, 2019

Gunmen have kidnapped the father of the Chairman of Sagbama Local Government Area in Bayelsa State, Wellington Magbisa.

Channels Television gathered that the victim was whisked away by gunmen in the early hours of Sunday.

An eyewitness said the kidnappers numbering at least five men came heavily armed, broke into his residence and forcefully took him.

The police authorities in Bayelsa have confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Butswat Asinim, the gunmen gained entrance through an unprotected window before they abducted the victim.

He said, ”Five men came in through an unprotected window, captured me and escaped through the waterways. All sister agencies have been alerted to rescue the victim and also arrest the captors.”



