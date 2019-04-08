Killings: Political Power, More Important To Governing Elites Than Peoples’ Lives – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has said that the killings across Nigeria stem from situations in which the political class and governing elites place more emphasis on political power than the lives of the common people.

Sani in a series of tweets on Monday opined that pampering power rather than questioning it is always tragic.

He said, “Political power is more important to the Governing elites and the Political class than the lives of the common people. The consequences of petting and pampering power when it should be consciously questioned and charged is always tragic.”

The lawmaker representing Kaduna central noted that “a nation has lost its soul and humanity when it only has to take a public outrage, rebuke, and objection for its Leaders to respond to the tragedy of its people”.

Speaking about the situation in Zamfara, Senator Sani said the suspension of mining activities in the state is a step in the right direction but will not be enough.

“Suspension of mining activities is a good step in ending illegal mining, but a nonstarter in ending Banditry. The nation is at war; the moral, historical & constitutional calling at times like this is for the leadership to frontally rise to the occasion in defence of this republic”