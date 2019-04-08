PHOTOS: FG Spends Over Five Billion Naira On Aviation Fire Training Facility

The Federal Government has acquired a fire training facility worth 5billion Naira to boost safety and security of the aviation industry.

The minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika who went to inspect the fire fighting simulator said the high tech, multi-functional machine which is the first to be procured in Africa, with a life span of 25years is able to fight fires in engines, cockpits, smoke, wheel, cargo as well as over 44 likely fire scenarios.

This he says is all part of the president’s promise to provide better security for all Nigerians.

Below are photos from the inspection of the facility by the minister of aviation.

READ ALSO: President Buhari Woos Potential Investors In Dubai