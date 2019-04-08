Police Hunt Abductors Of Lagos Fire Service Chief, Others

The Lagos State Police Command says it is already on the trail of the abductors of the Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaki Musibau, and six others.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Bala Elkana, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Mr Zubairu Muazu, visited the scene of the crime in company with Tactical Units Commanders in the state.

Musibau and the six other people were abducted by some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday last week at about 8pm along the Iwoye bridge on Itokin-Epe road in Ikorodu.

Others abducted include Mufutau Adams, Funmilayo Adelumo, Asiogu Martha, and Lasisi Muka, as well as two other persons.

Following his visit to the scene, the police commissioner ordered the Command’s Anti Kidnapping Unit to ensure that they rescue the seven victims.

He also assured the families of the victims that the police were leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the victims were rescued unhurt.

Mr Muazu gave assurance that the command was working tirelessly to ensure the safety of the residents and their properties at all times.

He noted that patrols and surveillance have been intensified along Itokin-Epe Road, Ketu, Ereyun, and other major highways in the state.

During the visit to the scene, the police recovered some vehicles which included a Toyota Sienna, Toyota Corolla, and an Opel Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).