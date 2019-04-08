Supreme Court Hears Magnus Abe’s Motion On Rivers APC Primaries

A seven-man panel of the Supreme Court is hearing a motion filed by Senator Magnus Abe of the All Progressives Congress (APC), seeking the leave of the court to amend his notice of appeal on the Rivers State Governorship primaries.

The apex court panel is led by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Mohammed.

Senator Abe who is a factional leader of the APC in the state wants the court to make a final pronouncement on the legality of both direct and indirect primary polls conducted by the two factions of the party in 2018.

The motion dated March 1, 2019, is predicated on eight grounds and an affidavit of urgency among which the matter being a pre-election suit must by law be determined within 60 days.

Listed as respondents are Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and 34 others.