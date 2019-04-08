Youths Protest In Plateau, Other States, Demand Speakership For North-Central

Some youths in Plateau, Niger, and Nasarawa states have demanded that the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives be zoned to the north-central region of the country.

The youths made the demand in separate protests held on Monday in their respective states.

In Plateau, the demonstrators under the auspices of North-Central Concerned Youths held a peaceful protest in Jos, calling for the zoning of the speakership to the region for equity and justice.

They gathered at the office of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jos, carrying placards with various inscriptions.

The protesters stressed the role of the north-central region in the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and the performance of the party in the 2019 general elections.

They, therefore, called on the leadership of the APC to intervene and ensure that the region was not marginalised, regarding the leadership of the National Assembly.

A similar protest held in Minna, the Niger State capital where the youths accused the leadership of the party of a plot to marginalise the north-central.

The youths who carried placards with different inscriptions urged the President to intervene in the matter and ensure that the principle of Federal Character was observed.

They added that any attempt to deny the region from producing the Speaker for the ninth Assembly would not do good to the unity of the country.

Some youths in Nasarawa State also took to the streets of Lafia to demand that the north-central region be given the opportunity to lead the House of Representatives.

See photos below:

Pleateau State

Niger State

Nasarawa State