2019 Budget: Saraki Gives Senate Committee Thursday To Submit Report

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has asked the Senate Committee on Appropriations to submit its report on the 2019 Appropriation Bill by Thursday.

He gave the deadline on Tuesday during plenary at the upper chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

Senator Saraki had asked the members of the Appropriations Committee to brief the lawmakers on the progress of other committees on the report.

In his response, the Vice Chairman of the committee, Senator Sunny Ogbuoji, disclosed that just 24 committees have submitted their reports.

The Senate President, who was displeased with the response he got, informed the committees to submit their report to the Appropriations Committee by Wednesday.

He also told Senator Ogbuoji to go ahead with the executive submission for any committee that fails to submit its report as scheduled.

“It is unfortunate that only 24 committees have submitted their Reports. All committees should submit their reports,” Senator Saraki said. “Those that do not submit, the Appropriations Committee should use the executive submission.”

He added, “I want to appeal to the other committees that they have till tomorrow (Wednesday) to make sure that their report gets you (Ogbuoji). By Thursday, we must get this report here.

“If they don’t get this report to your committee by tomorrow, then just use the executive submission.”

The deadline came one week after the Appropriations Committee failed to lay its report following a deadline of April 2, 2019.

Senator Ogbuoji had said some committees were yet to submit their reports as those that have submitted were not up to 10.