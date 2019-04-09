Aguero Back For City’s Tottenham Champions League Showdown

Sergio Aguero was fit to take his place in Manchester City’s starting line-up for their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Tottenham on Tuesday.

Aguero had missed City’s last two matches against Cardiff and Brighton after suffering a muscle injury during their Premier League win at Fulham on March 30.

But the Argentine striker, City’s all-time leading goal-scorer, was declared ready to return for the clash with their Premier League rivals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

City manager Pep Guardiola, hoping to win an unprecedented quadruple this season, freshened up his team with four changes following their lethargic 1-0 FA Cup semi-final victory against Brighton on Saturday.

Aguero replaced Gabriel Jesus, who scored the winner against Brighton, while Fabian Delph played at left-back instead of Benjamin Mendy.

Riyad Mahrez came in for Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho was selected instead of Kevin De Bruyne.

Tottenham were at full strength for their first Champions League quarter-final since 2011.

Mauricio Pochettino handed a place to midfielder Harry Winks, who is making his first start since the beginning of March following a groin injury.

Harry Kane led the Tottenham attack, with Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Son Heung-Min in support.

Starting line-ups for the Champions League quarter-final, first leg between Tottenham and Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday (kick-off 1900 GMT):

Tottenham (4-2-3-1)

Hugo Lloris (capt); Kieran Trippier, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose; Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks; Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Son Heung-Min; Harry Kane

Coach: Mauricio Pochettino (ARG)

Manchester City (4-2-3-1)

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Aymeric Laporte, Fabian Delph; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, David Silva (capt), Raheem Sterling; Sergio Aguero

Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP)

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (NED)

AFP