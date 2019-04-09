FG Set Up HYPREP Advisory Committee For Ogoni Clean-up

The Federal Government has set up a Hydrocarbon Pollution and Remediation Project (HYPREP) Central Representative Advisory Committee for the Ogoni Clean-up exercise.

The committee is expected to resolve issues that may arise in the course of executing the project.

Minister of Environment, Suleiman Hassan Zarma pointed out that the need to inaugurate the committee is in line with the HYPREP Gazette.

In a statement by the Director of Press, Saghir el Mohammed, the Minister, during the inauguration, charged the Committee to ensure that through them, Ogoni Land would be restored, because their role as a bridge between stakeholders, communities, groups, and the Hydrocarbon Pollution and Remediation Project, HYPREP is crucial.

“Your nomination to serve in the committee is another level provided for you to continue in the pursuit of the restoration of Ogoniland. It is also a result of the trust your people have in you to be a true representative and to help guide HYPREP and the Federal Government by extension to resolve issues that may arise without bias and without resorting to litigation.”

READ ALSO: Edo Govt Tasks Residents On Proper Waste Management

The Chairman of the Committee and Project Coordinator of HYPREP Dr Marvin Decal thanked the Minister for the confidence reposed on the members and assured that they will bring their wealth of experience to bear in the assignment.

“It is a special day because HYPREP from today has a voice that can speak and be heard in the Ogoni Communities”

A prominent member of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) who is also a Member of HYPREP Governing Council, Legborsi Pyabara said the inauguration of the committee was a clear indication that the Federal Government intends to carry all parties along in the clean-up exercise.

“We believe the participation and involvement of the communities in the exercise are very important. And we consider this committee a very important structure in the development of our communities”.

The 10-member Committee is made up of representatives from the Rivers State Government, International Oil Companies (IOCs), Civil Society Organizations, Traditional Rulers and UNEP.