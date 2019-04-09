IGP Visits Zamfara Over Suspension Of Mining Activities

Channels Television  
Updated April 9, 2019
IGP Visits Zamfara State

 

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has visited Zamfara State over the suspension of mining activities and to ensure compliance of the directive.

Mr. Adamu during his visit met with stakeholders to ensure there is an understanding of the shutdown.

He told the gathering on Tuesday that he is in the state to hear from the traditional and religious leaders, farmers, cattle breeders what their concerns are.

READ ALSOFG Suspends Mining Activities In Zamfara

He asked for the cooperation of the traditional and religious leaders and all stakeholders in the form of information so that the security agencies will continue and stay focused in their commitment to fighting crime and protecting lives and property.

Meanwhile the Chairman of Zurmi Local Government Area, Auwal Bawa pleaded with the IGP to work with the civilian JTF to fight the bandits attacking the state.

He also used the opportunity to seek for ammunition that will help in assisting the JTF.

Mr. Adamu had earlier attributed the loss of many lives in Zamfara and environs to illegal mining activities.



More on Local

Senate Passes Police Trust Fund Bill, Three Others

Zamfara Govt Vows Not To Relent In Tackling Banditry

Lagos CP: We’re Working To Rescue Abducted Fire Service Boss, Others

PHOTOS: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Housing Projects In Abuja

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV