IGP Visits Zamfara Over Suspension Of Mining Activities

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has visited Zamfara State over the suspension of mining activities and to ensure compliance of the directive.

Mr. Adamu during his visit met with stakeholders to ensure there is an understanding of the shutdown.

He told the gathering on Tuesday that he is in the state to hear from the traditional and religious leaders, farmers, cattle breeders what their concerns are.

He asked for the cooperation of the traditional and religious leaders and all stakeholders in the form of information so that the security agencies will continue and stay focused in their commitment to fighting crime and protecting lives and property.

Meanwhile the Chairman of Zurmi Local Government Area, Auwal Bawa pleaded with the IGP to work with the civilian JTF to fight the bandits attacking the state.

He also used the opportunity to seek for ammunition that will help in assisting the JTF.

Mr. Adamu had earlier attributed the loss of many lives in Zamfara and environs to illegal mining activities.