Kidnappers Of Lagos Fire Boss, Others Demand Ransom

Channels Television  
Updated April 9, 2019

The Kidnappers of the Lagos State Fire Service Director, Rasaki Musibau, and six others have contacted their families to demand ransom.

Channels Television gathered that the kidnappers are negotiating for N3m ransom for Mr. Musibau’s freedom while a lesser amount is being asked from the families of the other victims.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, speaking on the incident said that the command will do all in its reach to rescue the victims.

Mr. Rasaki Musibau and six other persons were kidnapped along the Epe-Itokin road, Ikorodu over the weekend.

The Kidnappers were said to have whisked away the individuals to a yet to be known location.

They had reportedly blocked the Itokin bridge, ambushing occupants of a Sienna, Corolla and a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).



